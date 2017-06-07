Carbondale's Shadow Fest back on track with new promoter

An eclipse street music festival in Carbondale called Shadow Fest is back on track.
The festival suffered a setback when the city terminated their contract with the original promoter. The concerts will be held on Washington Street between Walnut and Main Street.
Longbranch Cafe general manager Elaine Ramseyer is glad to hear the good news.
"We are excited not just for the town and our area, but also for our business because I think it will be really great for business," Ramseyer said. "It's on the town square."
The new promoter is from the Saint Louis area and will bring in tribute bands. The city is paying the promoter $50,000. It's free admission to the concerts.
Ramseyer said this is just another way the city is trying to brand itself.
"Carbondale is really on the move now in a positive direction and I think this is just one more sign of that," said Ramseyer.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said the next step is waiting for the thousands of visitors to arrive.
"The planning for the eclipse is essentially nearing completion. We have done everything we could think of to do," said Mayor Henry.
Ramseyer said the Longbranch Cafe is ready too.
There will also be beer and wine sales on Carbondale main street.
Below, the city of Carbondale provided a list of bands that will be performing at the event:
" Six vibrant performances, two days of music and one FREE weekend of fun. The City of Carbondale and Carbondale Main Street are excited to announce the lineup for Shadow Fest.
The festival kicks off on Saturday, August 19 with performances by American Idiot, a tribute to Green Day; Big Love, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac; and Elevation, a tribute to U2.
On Sunday, August 20, it’s all about the 80s. Johnny Rock-itt, That 80s Band and Superjam will take to the stage for the ultimate 80s experience. Festival goers can expect to hear hits from Kiss, AC/DC, Journey, Madonna, Prince and more.
Concerts will be held from 5-11 p.m."
