Restaurant says city's tax hikes hurting business

Some restaurant owners in Carbondale, IL, are concerned after seeing a drop in business and sales in the nearly six months since a food and beverage tax increase went into effect.

Carbondale city council approved a 2% food and beverage tax increase along with a packaged liquor sales tax increase in the fall of 2016 to begin January 1, 2017. The tax will collect money for police and fire pensions as well as improvements to the Carbondale community.

Inside Mary Lou's Grill in Carbondale, owner Marilynn Martin stays busy flipping burgers and frying up eggs. She has been filling in on the grill regularly because they they have seen a dramatic drop in business. They have had to cut staff and reduce hours. Her son even moved home to Illinois to help her run the family restaurant.

"And my grill cook who is full time, I've had to cut him back to three days a week. So that means I'm doing double duty along with everyone else in here right now," said Marilynn Martin.

Her sales dropped $12,000 in the first quarter of the year with the new tax in place compared to the same time period last year.

"I knew it was bad, but I didn't know it was that bad, and it's just devastating," she said.

The counter seats are normally filled with customers, but since the sales tax went into effect, there has hardly been anyone filling the popular spots. Martin said their regulars who come from Herrin, Harrisburg, and the area, have not been coming regularly, if they come now at all. It is taking a bite out of her business.

Martin said Tuesday night, she and other restaurant owners have gone to the city hoping they can convince them to reconsider.

"I went to the city council meeting, a bunch of restaurant owners went to show them we are hurting, we are really hurting," she said.

The city's estimates show the food and beverage tax brought in roughly $420,000 in Fiscal Year 2017 and will bring in around $1.6 million in Fiscal Year 2018.

But a 1% sales tax increase will soon bring up rates even higher. Jackson County voters approved the sales tax increase on the ballot in November, and it will take effect July 1. That, combined with the city's tax increases, has restaurants like Mary Lou's worrying about survival.

Martin's family started Mary Lou's Grill in the 1960's, and the restaurant has held a treasured spot in Carbondale's history ever since. Martin said she's worried about Mary Lou's future and whether or not it will make it.

"Because my mom and dad started all this. And I really hope it's here for my kids and my grandkids. I really do," Martin said. She said while it's important to many to shop and support local businesses, she and others are hoping to see something change to shift the burden off of businesses so small businesses can once again thrive.

Carbondale city leaders say the increases they made to the food and beverage tax, together with the packaged liquor tax, pay for police and fire pensions as well as improvements to the city. the city council did originally approve a 4% food and beverage tax increase last summer but moved the increase down to 2% after an outcry of concern from community members and businesses.

In a statement, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said, "Our estimates are in line with actual revenues we're receiving. The food and beverage tax has only been implemented for less than 6 months, so it's impossible to tell at this point what impact, if any, it will have on businesses. Although it's easy to point to new taxes as the reason for slow or declining sales, there simply is no evidence to confirm that. With enrollment declining at SIU and public sector jobs losses due to no state budget, in our opinion it's much more likely that declining sales are a result of fewer users than from a 2% tax on food and beverages."