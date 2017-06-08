Mustangs leave for state tournament

For the fourth straight season the McCracken County Mustangs are heading to the state tournament in Lexington, Ky.

Wednesday evening fans and parents had a send-off for Region 1 champions at McCracken County high school.

"All of us we're looking for a different outcome than what we've had these past three years,” senior Trent Shelby said. “We're all due you know. We've put in our effort. We've put in our work every day and now we're expecting a big outcome, but we're going to go up there and play just like it’s another game."

Added senior Nathan Bynum: "The level of intensity is really high right now. Getting the No. 1 team (Louisville Trinity) in the first round, it's going to be a pretty good game. I say whoever wins this has one of the better chances to win the whole thing."

The Mustangs play Louisville Trinity at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

