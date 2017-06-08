Perkins and Sims named Freshman All-Americans

Ryan Perkins and Davis Sims were both named Freshman All-Americans Wednesday morning by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The duo becomes the first freshman honorees at Murray State since Tyler Lawrence was named to the Louisville Slugger Freshman All-America team back in 2014.



Perkins, who was named to the OVC All-Freshman Team in May, hit .279 on the season and was second on the squad with 12 home runs. Perkins also registered 44 RBIs and 10 doubles on the year. He had 16 multi-hit games in 2017 and was second on the squad with 11 games with two or more RBIs.



Sims was named the OVC Rookie of the Year prior to the OVC Tournament in late May after appearing in all but one game in 2017 and hitting .308 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs during his freshman campaign. Sims also led the Racers with 17 doubles during the season and had 17 games with multiple hits and, joined Perkins with 11 multi-RBI games in 2017. During OVC play, Sims hit .363 in 29 games and had eight home runs, 35 RBIs and 11 doubles.



The duo becomes just the third and fourth Racers in program history to be named Freshman All-Americans, joining Lawrence and Brandon Elliott (2010) on that list.

