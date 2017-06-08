Ozuna, Realmuto homer as Marlins beat Cubs 6-5

Marcell Ozuna hit his 15th homer, J.T. Realmuto also went deep and the Miami Marlins hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Wednesday night and avoid a three-game sweep.



Solo homers by Realmuto in a three-run fourth and Ozuna in the fifth against John Lackey (4-6) helped stake Miami to a 5-2 lead.



Dee Gordon added two hits and scored two runs, and the Marlins won for the eighth time in 11 games. They stopped the Cubs' season-high win streak at five.



Kyle Schwarber homered and had two doubles for Chicago. Ian Happ also went deep. Anthony Rizzo added two hits and two RBIs. But the Cubs came up short trying to sweep the Marlins after taking all three from NL Central rival St. Louis.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.