Car rental company Avis leaving Paducah airport

You soon will not be able to rent a car from Avis at the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah.



The airport posted the announcement on its Facebook page.



Barkley Regional Airport says Avis will be closing permanently on June 30. Anyone with rentals scheduled beyond that date can call the counter at (270) 744-8411 or corporate reservations at 1-800-331-1212.



Rentals up through that date will be honored, provided the return date is on or before June 30th.



One-way rentals will only betaken from June 18-28. You can call the counter for more details.



Avis is one of three car rental companies at the airport. Hertz and National Car Rental are the other two.