Paducah woman cited with DUI after Wednesday afternoon crash

A Paducah woman was cited with DUI after she was in a two car crash Wednesday afternoon.



McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to a crash on Clarks River Road just before 3:00 p.m.



Deputies say 31-year-old Heather Morrow of Paducah was driving a pick-up truck west on Clarks River Road when she failed to stop at a red light at an intersection near Tharp Lane.



Morrow's pick-up truck hit another pick-up truck being driven by 55-year-old Phillip Arnett of Mayfield.



Morrow was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.



Morrow was cited for:

- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence

- Failure to produce an insurance card

- Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

- No registration receipt

- Possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle prohibited