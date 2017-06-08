Paducah woman cited with DUI after Wednesday afternoon crash - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Paducah woman cited with DUI after Wednesday afternoon crash

Posted: Updated:
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A Paducah woman was cited with DUI after she was in a two car crash Wednesday afternoon.

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to a crash on Clarks River Road just before 3:00 p.m.

Deputies say 31-year-old Heather Morrow of Paducah was driving a pick-up truck west on Clarks River Road when she failed to stop at a red light at an intersection near Tharp Lane.

Morrow's pick-up truck hit another pick-up truck being driven by 55-year-old Phillip Arnett of Mayfield.

Morrow was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Morrow was cited for:
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence
- Failure to produce an insurance card
- Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
- No registration receipt
- Possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle prohibited

Powered by Frankly