Six things to know - 6/8/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Former FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning. He is expected to address reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump regarding the agency's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.



The woman charged with leaking a secret National Security Agency report will be in court today. The federal government has charged Reality Winner with "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet." She is expected to plead not guilty.



Many voters are thinking about security as they cast ballots in Britain's general election just days after three extremists killed eight people at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. Polls opened nationwide at 7 a.m. to select lawmakers for the House of Commons.



Myanmar's military says more bodies have been found in the seas off Myanmar after a military plane carrying 120 people disappeared. The aircraft disappeared Wednesday afternoon. It was raining, but not heavily, at the time.



The FBI is planning a recruitment event in Louisville in hopes of persuading more minorities and women to join their ranks. The event is set for July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. EDT at the Muhammad Ali Center. Participants interested in pursuing FBI careers will hear first-hand accounts of what it's like to work for the crime-fighting agency.



The Superman Celebration kicks off in Metropolis, Illinois. This is the 39th year for the event and features celebrity appearances, concerts, trivia, and questions and answer sessions. The opening ceremony is at 5:00 p.m.