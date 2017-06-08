Redemption for Keith Urban, who takes home 4 CMTs

After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the CMT Music Awards.



The country star picked up four awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, including video of the year, male video, collaborative video and social superstar of the year.



Urban also performed, singing his disco-flavored hit "The Fighter" with Carrie Underwood.



She continued to dominate the CMT Awards, where she has won 17 times.



Wednesday night she won female video of the year and collaborative video.



All the winners were:

— Video of the year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

— Male video of the year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

— Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

— Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

— Group video of the year: Little Big Town, “Better Man”

— Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

— Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”

— CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me” (from “CMT Crossroads”)

— Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban