Camper trailer roll over impacting traffic on I-57 near West Frankfort, IL

A rolled over camper trailer is causing traffic problems on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort, Illinois.

?

?Illinois State Police say a vehicle pulling a camper trailer rolled over in the northbound lanes at mile point 64.5.

?

?This is between the exit and entrance ramps to West Frankfort.

?

?Traffic may take the exit and get back on, or the shoulder is open for travel.

?

?We will be updating this story.