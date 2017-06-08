Camper trailer roll over impacting traffic on I-57 near West Fra - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Camper trailer roll over impacting traffic on I-57 near West Frankfort, IL

WEST FRANKFORT, IL -

A rolled over camper trailer is causing traffic problems on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort, Illinois. 
?Illinois State Police say a vehicle pulling a camper trailer rolled over in the northbound lanes at mile point 64.5.
?This is between the exit and entrance ramps to West Frankfort. 
?Traffic may take the exit and get back on, or the shoulder is open for travel. 
?We will be updating this story.

