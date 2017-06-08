Left turn signals to be installed at Hopkinsville intersection on Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be installing left turn signals at the US 68/US 68-Bypass/KY1682-Bypass intersection in Hopkinsville on Thursday.



The protected left turn signals are being installed because police reports show that the intersection has a higher than average number of crashes involving left turns.



Crews will be replacing the existing traffic signal heads with traffic signal heads that have reflective backplates to help with visibility.



Drivers should be on alert for crews working in and around the intersection throughout the day.