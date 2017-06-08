More bodies found in search for Myanmar military plane

Myanmar's military says more bodies have been found in the seas off Myanmar after a military plane carrying 120 people disappeared.



The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft disappeared Wednesday afternoon about a half-hour after leaving Myeik, also known as Mergui, for Yangon on a route that would have taken it over the Andaman Sea. It was raining, but not heavily, at the time.



Gen. Myat Min Oo said a total of 10 bodies have been found as of late Thursday morning by a navy ship and by local fishermen assisting the search. The bodies were of a man, five women and four children. The plane was carrying mostly military families. Life jackets and a plane tire were found earlier.