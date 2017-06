We are just eight weeks away from the Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull.



The annual event is a fundraiser for McCracken County Special Olympics.



Teams of 15 will take turns pulling a UPS 18-wheeler cargo truck 12 feet.



This year's truck pull will be held on Saturday, August 5th at Paducah's floodwall.



