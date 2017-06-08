Sheriff's deputy & husband may be charged in chokehold death

(KPRC) — A Texas grand jury will hear the case against a sheriff's deputy and her husband involved in a parking lot confrontation that ended with a man's death.



Video taken by a witness shows Deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson holding John Hernandez down.



Hernandez went to the hospital in a coma and died three days later.



The district attorney's office says it was originally reported as an assault by Hernandez.



"Homicide did not report to the scene. Obviously in hindsight that was a bad decision, because it is a homicide. We can't address why that happened-- that' just something that we live with," said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Tom Berg.



Berg said the quality of evidence may have been different had a homicide detective responded to the scene.



"Homicide detectives are trained to ask questions in a particular way. We had patrol officers at this scene responding to -- what looked to them and was reported to them as a fight between two individuals. At least one of those involved was intoxicated," said Berg. "The responding deputies' approach was different."