Road repairs near Crittenden County quarry to reduce traffic to one lane

Drivers should be on alert for one lane traffic near Rogers Group Quarry in Crittenden County on Saturday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be repairing KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road from the quarry entrance to the intersection with US 60.



Traffic will be down to one lane and controlled by a flagger.



Work is expected to be done between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.