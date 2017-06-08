Road repairs near Crittenden County quarry to reduce traffic to - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Road repairs near Crittenden County quarry to reduce traffic to one lane

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky -

Drivers should be on alert for one lane traffic near Rogers Group Quarry in Crittenden County on Saturday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be repairing KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road from the quarry entrance to the intersection with US 60.

Traffic will be down to one lane and controlled by a flagger.

Work is expected to be done between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

