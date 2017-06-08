Three killed in murder-suicide at supermarket

(WBRE) Four people, including the shooter, are dead in a shooting inside a Pennsylvania supermarket.



State Police are calling the shooting a murder-suicide.



Police were called to the Weis Market in Eaton Township around 1 am Thursday morning. The store was closed at the time.



Police say 24-year-old Randy Stair was inside the market working since 11:00 pm on Wednesday. About two hours later, he grabbed two pistol shotguns that he had with him in a duffle bag. They say he began shooting, ultimately killing three of his co-workers.



One witness was able to get out of the store and call 911.