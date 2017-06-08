Kentucky Businessman wants to build aquarium & dinosaur park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If one man has it his way, there could be a new attraction to take your family to in central Kentucky.

Ed Dana says he's been planning to build an aquarium and dinosaur park in Kentucky for years. "I believe there's a major need for an aquarium or a major attraction."

While he admits the $80 million project is ambitious, he adds "I think that's plenty knowing that we've already secured half of the funds." He said multiple investors and at least six banks have shown interest in the project.

WAVE 3 News received the renderings this week. It shows a two-story attraction called "Worlds of Fun." It would be at Louisville's Champions Park and include an outdoor waterpark and dinosaur jungle.

It appears that the biggest obstacle is where to put it all. "I would love to see it here in Louisville," Dana said. "If I can't, then, like I said, we're going to go forward with our plans."

Dana wants to break ground by the end of the year and open by 2021 or early 2022.

