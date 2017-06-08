Ronald Armstrong sentenced in scheme with former jailer

A judge sentenced local businessman Ronald Armstrong to 35 months in prison in connection to a kick-back scheme.

Armstrong is one of three businessmen that worked with former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell. Parnell asked for money from contractors in exchange for work on a jail expansion project. Armstrong, along with Michael Homra and Danny Larcom, admitted to ordering materials and then over-billing the county.

Along with time in prison, Armstrong was also sentenced to three years probation, and to pay part of a $100,000 restitution shared with Parnell. He will help finish the construction project though. He has the next six weeks to finish the project before starting his sentence.

Homra was sentenced to two months probation. Larcom will be sentenced next week. Parnell will be sentenced in July.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky sent the following news release about the sentencing Thursday afternoon: