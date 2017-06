An unoccupied truck caught fire outside a Metropolis, Illinois, restaurant Thursday afternoon.

The fire started sometime around 12:30 p.m. Thursday outside Fat Edd's Restaurant

No one was in the truck when it caught fire, because the occupants were in the restaurant. They came out to find the their truck burning.

Firefighters with the Metropolis Fire Department put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.