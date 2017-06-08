Ronald Armstrong says he felt obligated to 'never say no' to Ricky Parnell

Brought down by loyalty —That's what Ronald Armstrong's lawyer, Carlos Moran, argued in court during his sentencing Thursday.

Armstrong is one of the four contractors accused in the Fulton County Detention Center kickback case in which Jailer Ricky Parnell plead guilty to giving contracts to Armstrong, Jimmy Boyd, Michael Homra, and Daniel Larcom in exchange for money. All charges against Boyd were dropped. Michael Homra received probation and mandatory restitution.

Judge Thomas Russell sentenced Armstrong to 35 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and $100,000 restitution to be shared with Parnell.

Russell said the scheme between Armstrong and Parnell goes back at least 10 years.

At some time in the past, Armstrong was in legal trouble. Moran said Parnell spoke to a judge on Armstrong's behalf to help him get out of trouble. Since then, Armstrong said he felt an obligation to "never say no" to Parnell.

The Judge said Parnell has been awarding contracts to Armstrong for 10 years now. Armstrong gave that information to investigating officers in the pre-sentence investigation, which is a private document.

Armstrong owns Armstrong Construction out of Dresden, Tennessee. He has been doing construction work for the jail for 20 years, according to court documents.

Armstrong made a statement in court before his sentencing. "I'm truly sorry for any wrong I might have done to the citizens of Fulton County and to this court. I'm fully embarrassed and ashamed. I don't know how it came to this."

His criminal record includes felonies and misdemeanors that Russell said are drug-related. Armstrong said he is a recovering addict.

Russell said the case was clearly bribery and extortion.

Armstrong was ordered to voluntarily bring himself in, in six weeks. This gives him time to finish the construction project at the detention center, the same one that started the investigation.

The fourth contractor, Daniel Larcom, will be sentenced on June 15. Ricky Parnell's sentencing is set for July 24.