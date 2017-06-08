SIU museum closing temporarily due to Illinois budget gridlock - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

SIU museum closing temporarily due to Illinois budget gridlock

By Staff report
CARBONDALE, IL -

If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.

The college says its museum will temporarily close effective July 1 due to the ongoing state budget impasse. SIU Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell says the museum will reopen once a permanent state budget provides enough support to hire staff needed. 

SIU says the museum's collections will be maintained while it is temporarily closed. 

About the closure, Colwell said:

This decision is driven by ongoing budget reductions that have caused us to reduce the size of the staff to one individual who will maintain the collections. Unfortunately, we are unable to move forward to hire a new director and maintain the additional staff necessary to keep the museum open, rotate exhibits and provide the quality museum experience that visitors expect.

