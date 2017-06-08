SIU museum closing temporarily due to Illinois budget gridlock

If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
Illinois lawmakers have approved a plan that would raise phone fees for 911 services and allow AT&T to disconnect traditional landlines.More
Illinois lawmakers have approved a plan that would raise phone fees for 911 services and allow AT&T to disconnect traditional landlines.More
After Illinois lawmakers were once again unable to pass a budget, Marion Mayor Bob Butler says that, as a citizen of Illinois and a mayor of a city, he is disappointed in their actions.More
After Illinois lawmakers were once again unable to pass a budget, Marion Mayor Bob Butler says that, as a citizen of Illinois and a mayor of a city, he is disappointed in their actions.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says the president “never, in form or substance” directed former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating anyone.More
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says the president “never, in form or substance” directed former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating anyone.More
Ousted FBI Director James Comey says if President Donald Trump recorded their conversations, he hopes the president will "release all the tapes."More
Ousted FBI Director James Comey says if President Donald Trump recorded their conversations, he hopes the president will "release all the tapes."More
Heather Scanlon, spokeswoman for House Minority Leader Jim Ward’s office, says officials became concerned after Terrell didn’t arrive for the House’s afternoon session on Wednesday.More
Heather Scanlon, spokeswoman for House Minority Leader Jim Ward’s office, says officials became concerned after Terrell didn’t arrive for the House’s afternoon session on Wednesday.More
Officials in some states are trying to figure out whether local election offices were targeted in an apparent effort by Russian military intelligence to hack into election software last fall.More
Officials in some states are trying to figure out whether local election offices were targeted in an apparent effort by Russian military intelligence to hack into election software last fall.More
The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More
There is a long list of social media sites and apps your child uses, including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram. Colleges and employers are checking what they post online.More
There is a long list of social media sites and apps your child uses, including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram. Colleges and employers are checking what they post online.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More