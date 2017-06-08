SIU museum closing temporarily due to Illinois budget gridlock

If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.

The college says its museum will temporarily close effective July 1 due to the ongoing state budget impasse. SIU Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell says the museum will reopen once a permanent state budget provides enough support to hire staff needed.

SIU says the museum's collections will be maintained while it is temporarily closed.

About the closure, Colwell said: