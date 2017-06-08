Wilson could return for Predators in Game 5 of Cup Final

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Colin Wilson could be back in the Nashville Predators' lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.



Wilson took part in the team's morning skate at PPG Paints Arena and came off before P-A Parenteau, who said he would not play. Wilson missed the first four games of the series with an unspecified lower-body injury.



The 27-year-old forward scored 12 goals in the regular season for Nashville.



Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Matt Murray would remain in goal and said that center Nick Bonino was a game-time decision. Bonino has missed the past two games after taking a shot to the left foot or ankle.



The series was tied 2-2.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)