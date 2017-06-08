Fired FBI director doesn't hold back under oath

Fired FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday he is concerned by the reason he was let go. Comey said the president put his character and the hard work of the FBI into question.

He said that’s when he decided to go public about private conversations he had with President Donald Trump.

The testimony can be summarized in three claims: the president wanted loyalty from Comey, he hoped Comey would let the investigation into former adviser Michael Flynn go, and Trump wanted the American people to know he was not personally being investigated regarding ties with Russia.

Comey’s testimony isn’t purely memory based. He told the committee he felt a need to keep a written record of conversations with the president. He added that he never felt the need to do that under presidents Bush or Obama.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meetings, so I thought it really important to document," Comey said.

Comey confirmed that Trump wanted him to drop Flynn’s criminal investigation. Referring to a meeting in the oval office, Comey described Trump asking top government officials, including the attorney general and the president’s chief of staff to leave the room. That’s when he said to Comey “I hope you’ll let this go.”

“That, to me as a prosecutor, is a significant fact,” Comey said. “I took it as a direction. This is the president of the United States with me alone. I took it as this is what he wants me to do. I didn't obey that but that's the way I took it.”

Whether that alludes to obstruction of justice, Comey said he isn’t sure. “I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning thing, but that's a conclusion I'm sure the special council will work towards.”

He reiterated a threat the United States faces from Russian influence. “Nobody tells us what to think, what to fight about, and what to vote for except other Americans. That's wonderful and often painful, but we're talking about a foreign government that, using technical intrusion and lots of other methods, tried to shape the way we think, we vote, we act,” Comey said, while confirming the intelligence community unanimously believes Russia played a role in the 2016 election.

Comey said he went public after the firing because, as the explanation came out, he became increasingly confused and concerned. “The administration then chose to defame me, and more importantly the FBI, by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, and that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader. Those were lies, plain and simple," Comey said.

He called the firing random, citing three occasions the president made sure Comey would continue to service as director.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, responded Thursday afternoon by saying “Trump never asked for loyalty.” He suggested Comey may have committed a crime when he ordered his meeting memos to be leaked to the press after he was fired. “It is overwhelmingly clear that there have been, and continues to be, those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications. Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers,” Kasowitz said.

The president ignored reporters’ questions about the testimony Thursday. Trump stayed quiet and simply smiled after a panel at the White House with governors and local government leaders on infrastructure. Trump also stayed silent on Twitter.

What is obstruction of justice? The Department of Justice says it occurs when it’s proven that an individual “corruptly endeavored to influence, obstruct or impede” an active investigation. Federal prosecutors say the word "corruptly" is a crucial part of the law, as you have to say there were bad intentions at play. Intent, rather than consequence, is what counts.

Whether Trump’s actions had any impact on the investigations doesn’t matter. While it’s a federal crime, the president wouldn’t likely serve prison time if found guilty. In 1973, the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel concluded “The indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting president would impermissibly undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions."

Consequences are still possible. Impeachment can arise from obstruction of justice. Ultimately, it’s a political decision left up to the House of Representatives, which has a Republican majority. The most famous cases of obstruction of justice accusations are those of former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky responded to the testimony in by issuing the following statement: “We’ve heard former FBI Director James Comey’s side of the story, and it confirmed what Trump has been saying. There was no investigation into the president. It’s a two-sided story. I think it’s important we hear both sides, and let the multiple investigations run their courses.”

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois sent us this statement: “The question for the American people is: Who do you trust? Director Comey kept extensive records of what the president asked of him, and agreed to testify publicly under oath. That speaks volumes. No person — not even the president — should try to influence or stop a criminal investigation. Special Counsel Mueller is investigating any criminal activity, and he is the right person for this historic assignment.”