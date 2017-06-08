Local city works to fix discolored water problem

Green and murky with a hint of brown: That's not what your drinking water should look like, but it's reality for many families in Hickman, Kentucky.

City Manager James Gray says after several tests, chemists found a form of iron that was too small to be caught in the filters, which caused the water to change color.

"It was perplexing at the beginning, because some people were affected and their next door neighbor might not be," says Gray.

Gray says he's not 100 percent sure how the iron got into the water,

"Our well is about 700 feet below ground, and it's historically iron rich," says Gray. "I'm not sure if maybe something shook it up."

The water may look gross, but Gray says it's still safe to drink.

"At the end of the day, it is one of our highest priorities, and we're working to fix that," says Gray. "It just takes time, unfortunately."

Right now, Gray says the city is waiting for the state to approve use of a phosphate solution that will help prevent the iron from making it through the filter. He says the solution should fix the water problem in the next several weeks.

If you're having issues with your water, contact the city of Hickman. Gray says, if you can bring proof, such as pictures or water samples, they might be able to credit your account.