Sen. Durbin pushes HUD secretary for action on Cairo, Illinois, housing

Someone needs to be held accountable, neighbors affected by the Cairo, Illinois, housing crisis say.

The crisis began after hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for Alexander County housing developments had been misused. More than 180 families are being forced to move. The deteriorating McBride and Elmwood housing complexes in Cairo will be torn down. Sen. Dick Durbin pushed HUD Secretary Ben Carson for action Wednesday during a Transportation Housing and Urban Development meeting.

Earlene Lyons lives in the Elmwood complex. She says she is looking for more than strong language from politicians; she is looking for action to be taken against the individuals who mishandled the funds for the two complexes.

"The people who took it should be in jail. They shouldn't be living their life in luxury," said Lyons.

Durbin asked Carson to hold someone accountable in Washington and Illinois.

"This is exhibit A in mismanagement, in Washington and locally. It is a disaster," said Durbin.

Carson agreed to do an internal review of the department's oversight of the Alexander County Housing Authority outside the HUD inspector general review. One neighbor said it's about time.

"It should have been done a long time ago, but it's never too late," said Paul Lambert.

Many of the neighbors in the Elmwood complex said they are reluctant to trust the system.

"The system only works for certain people. It don't work for everybody," said Lambert.

Carson says HUD has been working to make sure the families impacted will have a smooth transition to new homes. The families are still waiting to find out when they will be forced to move.