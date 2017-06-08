Child Watch receives $16K grant to educate children about signs of abuse

Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.

On Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear presented a check to Janie Criner with Child Watch.

"They don't understand that it's not their fault, and they don't have the power to stop it," Criner said.

Criner only recently became Child Watch's executive director. For years, she's also been the group's education coordinator. She travels to Purchase Area elementary schools to educate children about the signs of child abuse and who to go to for help.

"When we go into their schools, a lot of children are hearing about inappropriate touching (and) the words 'child abuse' for the first time," Criner said.

She says about 10 to 12 kids go to her for help each year after school visits. Ninety percent of the abuse cases involved someone the child knows. She says abuse can be physical, emotional, sexual or neglect.

Child Watch will use the grant for its Safety Tools and Golden Rules school program. The program provides sexual abuse prevention education to more than 12,000 preschool and elementary students in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken counties. The funds will also help the program reach more than 300 campers from across the state at the Kentucky Sheriff's Boys and Girls Ranch in Gilbertsville.

"It's very stressful, because there's so many things we want to do, and we see the need every day," Criner said.

Criner says the program costs about $2,200 a year, and its reach depends on funding.

"We don't want to say no to any school that requests us," she said.

She said she hopes, with some extra help, next school year they'll be able to reach more children.

The grant comes from the state's Child Victims' Trust Fund. It is part of $100,000 in grant money for three separate groups Beshear announced on Thursday.