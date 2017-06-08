Making Sawdust Pie with "Patti's" - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Making Sawdust Pie with "Patti's"

Posted: Updated:
GRAND RIVERS, KY -

This recipe is provided to us from Mrs. Patti's Cookbook. You can also download a recipe card by clicking here.

Ingredients:

  • 7 egg whites, unbeaten
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 1/2 cups pecans
  • 1 1/2 cups coconut, flaked
  • 9 inch unbaked pie shell
  • Sliced Bananas
  • Whipped Cream

Instructions:

  • Mix first 5 ingredients together and stir by hand. 
  • Pour into unbaked pie shell. 
  • Bake in preheated 325 degree oven until gloss and set (about 25 to 30 minutes).  
  • Do not overbake it! Center should be gooey. 
  • Serve warm with sliced bananas and whipped cream on top.
Powered by Frankly