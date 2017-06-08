Making Sawdust Pie with "Patti's"

This recipe is provided to us from Mrs. Patti's Cookbook. You can also download a recipe card by clicking here.

Ingredients:

7 egg whites, unbeaten

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 1/2 cups pecans

1 1/2 cups coconut, flaked

9 inch unbaked pie shell

Sliced Bananas

Whipped Cream

Instructions: