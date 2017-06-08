Making Sawdust Pie with "Patti's"

GRAND RIVERS, KY -
This recipe is provided to us from Mrs. Patti's Cookbook. You can also download a recipe card by clicking here.
Ingredients:
- 7 egg whites, unbeaten
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1 1/2 cups pecans
- 1 1/2 cups coconut, flaked
- 9 inch unbaked pie shell
- Sliced Bananas
- Whipped Cream
Instructions:
- Mix first 5 ingredients together and stir by hand.
- Pour into unbaked pie shell.
- Bake in preheated 325 degree oven until gloss and set (about 25 to 30 minutes).
- Do not overbake it! Center should be gooey.
- Serve warm with sliced bananas and whipped cream on top.