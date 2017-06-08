Cubs place Hendricks on 10-day DL with hand tendinitis

CHICAGO (AP) - The Cubs have placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list because of tendinitis in his pitching hand.



President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Thursday that Chicago expects Hendricks to return during a series at Pittsburgh from June 16-18. Hendricks threw a side session Wednesday.



Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts after winning 16 games and leading the majors in ERA a year ago. Mike Montgomery will start Friday's game against Colorado in his place.



The Cubs also selected right-hander Seth Frankoff's contract from Triple-A Iowa and transferred left-hander Brett Anderson (strained lower back) to the 60-day disabled list.

