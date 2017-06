Louisville Male shutout McCracken County 4-0 in the opening round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament. The Lady Mustangs mustered just three hits as they were shut out for the first time in two years.

McCracken County, who now falls to the consolation bracket, will need to win four games on Friday and four games on Saturday if they want to win a state championship. The Lady Mustangs will face Leslie County in their first game on Friday at 11:00am in Owensboro.