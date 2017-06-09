Former presidential candidate Martin O'Malley speaks at local dinner

Democratic voters in our community received support from Martin O'Malley. The former governor of Maryland and 2016 presidential candidate spoke Thursday night at the annual Democratic Dinner in Marshall County, Kentucky.

The event was sponsored by the Calloway County Democratic Party.

O'Malley told us he wants to help the party rebuild, mainly for younger voters.

“They don't want to blame our problems on immigrants or bash people because of their religion. They understand that we are all in this together and that we have to help each other if we are going to succeed,” he said.

We also asked him if he plans to run for president again in 2020. He said he might, but it's too early to be sure.