House fire in McCracken County blocking portion of road

Fire crews are responding to a fully engulfed house fire in the 9300 block of Ogden Landing Road in McCracken County.



Traffic on Ogden Landing Road is being diverted because there are hoses over the road. Drivers can take either Bradford Road or Metropolis Lake Road to get around it.



The road is expected to be blocked for a least a few hours.



No word on any injuries from the fire at this time. We will be updating this story.