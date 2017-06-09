House fire in McCracken County blocking portion of road

Traffic on Ogden Landing Road is being diverted because there are hoses over the road to fight the fire.More
The man had to be extricated from the pick-up truck.
Drivers should be on alert for one lane traffic near Rogers Group Quarry in Crittenden County on Saturday.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be installing left turn signals at the US 68/US 68-Bypass/KY1682-Bypass intersection in Hopkinsville on Thursday.
Due to the concrete pour, drivers should expect an increase in truck traffic along US 68/KY 80 near the bridge as concrete is delivered to the worksite.
