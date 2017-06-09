18-year-old graduate pays for college with $25K raffle win

Luck, timing and generous friends turned into a $25,000 payday for Cicely Leonetti.



The 18-year-old graduate of Rochester High School in Illinois will use the winning ticket from a Catholic school fundraising raffle to pay for what's not yet covered for her first year at Webster University in suburban St. Louis.



The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports Leonetti was having a graduation party at the Curve Inn when Little Flower Heritage Days Summerfest ticket-sellers came in.



Leonetti's mother Karly Martin works at the Curve Inn, which is located across the street from Little Flower Catholic School in Springfield. School boosters realized they were short of their ticket-sales goal and stopped by the bar and music venue.



Guests at Leonetti's party chipped in to buy her a $50 ticket.