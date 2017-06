Fire crews in Fulton County, Kentucky are on the scene of a fire at a liquor store in Cayce.



Fulton County dispatch says the fire is at Hayden's Coroner Liquor Store at the Cayce Junction off KY 239 and KY 94.



We don't know if anyone was inside the store at the time of the fire.



There are no road closures, but crews are directing traffic at KY 239 and KY 94.