Six things to know - 6/9/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire on Ogden Landing Road in McCracken County. A detour has been set up at Bradford Road and Metropolis Lake Road. No word on if there are any injuries in the fire.



Another fire is being battled at a liquor store in Cayce, Kentucky. The fire is at Hayden's Corner Liquor Store at the Cayce Junction off KY 239 and KY 94. There are no road closures, but crews are directing traffic.



President Donald Trump on Friday broke his silence on Twitter following explosive testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey, declaring "total and complete vindication." Comey's testimony provided an account of his interactions with Trump and underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.



The Conservative party in the UK has lost their majority after an election was held Thursday. Prime Minister Theresa May, who is a Conservative, called for the election. Without a majority, the country now has what is known as a hung Parliament.



The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from winning the Stanley Cup. They beat the Nashville Predators 6-0 at a game Thursday night. The Penguins now lead the series 3-2.



Japan's parliament has passed a law allowing Emperor Akihito to become the first monarch to abdicate in 200 years. The 83-year-old emperor expressed his apparent wish to abdicate last August, citing old age and health.