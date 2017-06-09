Escape artist tortoise found after 3 days on the lam

Santa Fe, NM (CNN) - You would never guess it, but a tortoise from New Mexico is an escape artist.



Speedbump is a 15-year-old African Sulacatatortoise and his owner says last weekend he escaped for the third time.



"In the African desert, they'll travel 25, 30 miles just for food and water,” said owner Joe Boies.



Speedbump pushed through a gate, traveled about a half mile, and was found by neighbors three days later.



Boies has made some reinforcement to his yard, hoping Speedbump won’t make another escape.



"The only way he's going to get out now, is if he learns to fly,” said Boies.