Eighth largest Powerball at $435 million

Are you a current player of Powerball?

The Powerball Jackpot has rolled to $435 million, the 8th highest jackpot of all time. The next drawing is Saturday, June 10th. This Powerball has been rolling since April 1st.



The last drawing, which had no jackpot winners, was on Wednesday, June 7. The winning numbers were: 05-21-57-66-69, and the Powerball number was 13.



The next drawing will be held at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets must be bought at least an hour before the drawing. Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.