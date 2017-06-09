Purchase Parkway ramp at Mayfield to be closed for two weeks

Starting Monday, June 12 at 7 a.m. the Northbound Ramp from Purchase Parkway to KY 80 at Mayfield Exit 22 will be closed. This closure is expected for two weeks in order to allow additional grade work where the ramp and new main line of the parkway tie together.

The work zone extends from near the 17-mile marker to near the 23-mile marker. The speed limit within these work zones range from 45-55 mph, with some areas restricted to one-lane zones.

Motorists may detour via the Purchase Parkway KY 121 Exit 24 Interchange to connect to KY 80 through Mayfield.