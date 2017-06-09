Mother charged after leaving toddlers in hot car

The 19-year old mother intentionally left her daughters in the hot vehicle for hours as she visited friends.More
The 19-year old mother intentionally left her daughters in the hot vehicle for hours as she visited friends.More
President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents.More
President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents.More
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.More
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
Seventy-seven percent: That's how many kids across west Kentucky qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year. Many families rely on the Summer Backpack Program to feed their children when school's out.More
Seventy-seven percent: That's how many kids across west Kentucky qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year. Many families rely on the Summer Backpack Program to feed their children when school's out.More