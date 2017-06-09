Dean Cain hosts Today Show before coming to Superman Celebration

On June 9th, Dean Cain hosted the Today Show with Hoda Kotb. June 10th, Cain will be at the Superman Festival in Metropolis Illinois.

Dean Cain starred as Superman in the television show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993-1997. During the heights of it's popularity, the show attracted 15 million viewers.

Cain has been featured in other works such as God's Not Dead, Hit the Floor, Out of Time, Ripley's Believe it or Not, and The Broken Hearts Club.

Other celebrity guests at the Superman Festival this year include the following:

James Marsters, voice of "Lex Luther" on Superman: Doomsday

Margot Kidder, "Louis Lane" of Superman, Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Sarah Douglas, "Ursa" of Superman and Superman II

For more information about the Superman Celebration and to see a full schedule of events, click here.