Illinois 88-year-old pleads guilty to casting vote for late husband

An 88-year-old Illinois election judge has pleaded guilty to casting a vote as her late husband.More
Twelve employees of a voter mobilization group are facing criminal charges accusing them of submitting fraudulent or fake voter registration applications in Indiana last year.More
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is planning to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey for details he revealed during his congressional testimony.More
President Donald Trump on Friday broke his silence on Twitter following explosive testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey, declaring “total and complete vindication.”More
The Republican-led House has moved closer to fulfilling President Donald Trump’s goal of doing “a big number” on Dodd-Frank, the landmark banking law created after the 2008 economic crisis.More
