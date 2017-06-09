Woman dies in Murphysboro house fire

A woman died in a Murphysboro, Illinois, fire that began shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Jackson County coroner.

The fire happened at a home on Walnut Street in Murphysboro.

Jackson County Coroner Thomas Kupferer says the woman who died was around 69 years old. Her name will not be released until an autopsy is complete and her identity is confirmed. We do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

Kupferer says there was a dog inside the home. He says it survived the fire and was taken to a local veterinary office. The Murphysboro Police Department posted video of firefighters rescuing the dog, as well as a picture of him at the veterinary office.