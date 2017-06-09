I Am Local 6: Superman celebrates people of Metropolis

People are in Metropolis, Illinois, to see one hero and one hero only.

Mike Dudley and his two sons, Sawyer and Cooper, take a vacation every year for the Superman Celebration. "Not everybody can do this. This guy is awesome. He is superman," he said as he cheered on Superman.

It's a homecoming for this man in blue.

"I look forward to it every year. I'm very humbled and honored that they keep inviting me back," Superman said. Under the suit is a Texan named Josh Boultinghouse.

He visited Metropolis as a kid and never dreamed he would become the reason kids continue to visit. He has been the official Superman for the Superman Celebration for a decade.

He said his favorite thing about the celebration is to "see their faces light up when they meet me. To see grown adults turn into kids and see their sense of wonderment and magic in their eyes."

For the past 45 years, Metropolis has been branded the hometown of Superman. Now, everywhere you go you can see the Man of Steel's symbol.

Karla Ogle, co-chairman of the Superman Celebration, has seen more than one Superman over her 20 years working the Superman Celebration. "I don't think there is any better Superman out there," she said. "I would put him up against Henry Cavill any day of the week. He's got the looks. He's got the physique. There is no padding in that outfit."

She said he is the face of the event. After 10 years as the Man of Steel, he is a part of the community.

The celebration is full of Superman meet and greets and more events. You can check out the full schedule here.