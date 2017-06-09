Man accused in deadly transit bus assault indicted on murder charge

A man who state police say assaulted a man on the Fulton Transit Bus was indicted on a murder charge in Graves County after the assault victim died at a hospital.

A Graves County grand jury indicted 44-year-old Daniel Dulin of Mayfield, Kentucky, on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police arrested Dulin on May 5. Dulin is accused of beating 64-year-old Larry West of Mayfield so severely that West had to be taken first to Jackson Purchase Medical Center and then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

West died at Vanderbilt on May 8.