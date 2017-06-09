Wickliffe man sentenced in meth ring case

A Wickliffe man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in what the U.S. attorney's office calls a methamphetamine distribution ring.

The man, 50-year-old Christopher Ford, is the last of six co-defendants to be sentenced this week in the meth ring, according to the US. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky. In addition to the prison sentence, Ford was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

The U.S. attorney's office says Ford conspired with the other five defendants to distribute 500 grams or more of meth between March 1, 2015, and August 26, 2015 in Ballard County.

Ford was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, because he had a previous meth manufacturing conviction, and he pleaded guilty to the possession of: A Smith and Wesson, Model SD40VE, .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol; a Cobra Enterprises, Inc., Model CA380, .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol; a Leinad, Inc., Model MR, .45/410 caliber pistol; a Stag Arms, Model Stag-15, 5.56 millimeter rifle; a DPMS (Defense Procurement Manufacturing Service), Model A15, .223-5.56 millimeter caliber rifle; and ammunition.

The others, who are all from Wickliffe, are 40-year-old Amy Pary, 35-year-old Delana Mott, 35-year-old Keith Cooper, 43-year-old Johnny Magee, and Vanessa Cooper. Pary was sentenced to 132 months, Mott was sentenced to 120 months, Cooper was sentenced to 63 months, Magee was sentenced to 48 months and Vanessa Cooper was sentenced to two years of probation.