Chimpanzees don't have the rights of humans

Chimpanzees have the ability to walk upright, use tools, and are considered to be the closest living relatives of humans. However, the Associated Press reports an appeals court ruled the species does not have the legal rights of people.

Tommy and Kiko, two chimpanzees, were caged at a trailer lot. Nonhuman Rights Project attorney Steven Wise argued the chimps should be granted a writ of habeas corpus, which relates to whether a person is being unlawfully imprisoned and should be taken to a judge.

But the state of New York's Supreme Court ruled that a chimp's cognitive abilities do not mean they have the same rights as humans and cannot be held legally accountable for their actions, the AP reports. The court also said even if the chimps could receive legal action, the writ of habeas corpus is not applicable in that situation. “Petitioner does not suggest that any chimpanzee charged with a crime in New York could be deemed fit to proceed,” the court said.