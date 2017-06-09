Investigation into deadly Murphysboro house fire continues

Neighbors say Walnut Street is normally quiet, but Friday morning they were woken up by the sound of sirens and traffic.

"We woke up early this morning and heard the sirens of the fire trucks coming through. And they just blocked off all the streets, and we saw smoke coming from the neighbor's house," says neighbor Mikayla Mcdaniel.

A 69-year-old Murphysboro, Illinois, woman died in a house fire on Walnut Street Friday morning. The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. Fire crews worked until around 1:30 p.m. investigating the cause. The Murphysboro Fire Department says the fire was contained too the room where it started.

After an autopsy was performed, the coroner named the victim: Jamie Jones Ingram.

Mikayla Mcdaniel lives across the street from Ingram. She says Ingram lived in the house alone with her dog, Rigby. The dog was found unconscious in the home, but responders with the Murphysboro Fire Department were able to resuscitate him and get him to a veterinary office.

"They brought the dog out with an oxygen mask. It was just a small dog, and they put it in the ambulance," says Mcdaniel.

Mcdaniel says Ingram was quiet and mostly kept to herself. The neighbor says she is sad to see the tragedy happen.

"It's scary to think that someone possibly passed away this morning so close to us. You don't want to see someone die of unnatural causes," says Mcdaniel.

Rigby was taken to the Miller Veterinary Clinic in Murphysboro, and I am told he is doing great.

The Illinois Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

The cause of death Ingram has not yet been released. Jackson County Coroner Thomas Kupferer is waiting on a toxicology report. Kupferer notes that Ingram was a smoker.