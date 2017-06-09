Owner reflects on family business lost in fire

An early morning fire destroy a local business.

It took six fire departments to put out the flames at Hayden's Corner Liquor store in Fulton County, Kentucky early Friday morning. No one was injured, but nearly everything is gone.

Chris Hayden and his dad, Mike, opened the store three years ago.

"In the last six months, a lot of things have changed," says Hayden.

Earlier this year, Hayden's dad died. Then, a few months later, the business caught fire.

"It started back here, and then it took the roof, spread all the way to this building over here," says Hayden.

The alcohol inside only added fuel to the fire, destroying the business Hayden and his dad built together.

"One of those things you hold onto are the memories," says Hayden.

Doug Akers doesn't drink alcohol. He says he use to hang out at the store, because of the great company.

"I used to come up here," says Akers. "Mike Hayden would sit on this bench, and he turned this liquor store into a family place where he welcomed people from all over who'd come through on the Great River Road. It was just a place where you felt welcomed when you came in."

Hayden says he's not sure if he's going to rebuild.

"You never do think it'll happen to you until it happens," says Hayden. "Just like death."

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Hayden believes it was electrical.