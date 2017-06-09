Murray State University approves $166M budget

Your kids will have to pay a fee for online classes and a higher tuition if they're going to Murray State this fall.More
Your kids will have to pay a fee for online classes and a higher tuition if they're going to Murray State this fall.More
Luck, timing and generous friends turned into a $25,000 payday for Cicely Leonetti.More
Luck, timing and generous friends turned into a $25,000 payday for Cicely Leonetti.More
The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
The University of Louisville's board of trustees chairman says a new audit of the school's investment arm "paints a disturbing picture."More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More
Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.More