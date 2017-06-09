Murray State University approves $166M budget

Your kids will have to pay a fee for online classes and a higher tuition if they're going to Murray State this fall. The MSU Board of Regents approved a $166 million budget for the 2017-2018 school year.

Between bringing in less revenue and having to spend more, university leaders had to find a way to make up for a $7.3 million shortfall to balance the budget.

Before announcing the budget, Murray State University President Robert Davies explained the priorities used to reach a budget. "It's about people, places, programs and created revenues to offset a decline in state appropriations," Davies said.

In addition to that decline, the college has also been bringing in less money. A major reason is enrollment.

"Enrollment drives the institution. Enrollment drives your budget. It drives your hiring. It drives everything," said Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Fred Dietz.

Dietz announced a 5 percent drop in enrollment from spring 2017.

"Some of it is just the competitive nature of fewer students and more institutions going after them," Dietz said.

On Friday, Davies explained how the university will also spend more in areas including health insurance, a 1 percent increase in employee salaries and utility costs.

The university is making up more than $5 million with the tuition increase. Another change students will notice is a fee to online undergraduate courses.

Two percent of that 5 percent tuition increase will be saved up to help with any needs that come up in the future.

Also announced on Friday, early numbers show fall enrollment is up, which could also bring in more revenue.

The budget will be posted online Monday. To check for that information, click here.