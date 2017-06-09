6/9 High School Scores

McCracken County's baseball team got six shutout innings from Luke Seed as the #2 Mustangs knocked off #1 Louisville Trinity in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. The Mustangs will face Scott County in Saturday's quarterfinal after the Cardinals defeated Caldwell County 4-0.

In softball, McCracken County's run at the state tournament ended early. After a win over Leslie County to open the day, the Lady Mustangs fell to Louisville Mercy 5-3 in the consolation bracket. McCracken County's season ends with a record of 30-10.