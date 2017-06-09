Rockies escape late jam, beat Cubs 5-3 for 6th win in row

CHICAGO (AP) - Rockies closer Greg Holland walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning before escaping, and Colorado held off the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Friday for their season-high sixth win in a row.
After three straight one-out walks, Holland retired Ben Zobrist on a short flyball and struck out a swinging Jason Heyward for his major league-best 23rd save. The Rockies posted their NL-leading 40th win this season and have their longest winning streak since 2014.
The Cubs had just three singles and lost their third straight.
Chris Rusin (3-0) won in relief. Seth Frankoff (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut.
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell returned to the team a day after the club told him not to come to Wrigley Field while Major League Baseball investigates a domestic abuse claim. Russell, who didn't play, had been accused of hitting his wife in a social media post that has since been deleted. Russell denied the allegation.
